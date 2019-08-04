Boy, 9, rescued from mud by lifeboat crew at Morecambe

A nine-year-old boy had to be rescued after he became stuck in thick mud in Morecambe Bay, near to the Midland Hotel.

Lifeboat volunteers managed to free the youngster who had been out walking with two friends near to the stone jetty.

The resort's Coastguard called out the RNLI hovercraft crew who used a special mud lance to extricate the boy and then transported him to the shore where he was met by paramedics. It is believed he was uninjured.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "We want people to enjoy the Bay but we do recommend that they keep to the designated beaches.

"If it looks muddy then it probably is; making it dangerous to walk on. Gullies, where this young man had become trapped, are particularly hazardous.’

The rescue was the third operation carried out by Morecambe's RNLI team in two days.

At lunchtime on Friday the crew went to the aid of two people reported to be on the roof of a van cut off by the tide on the causeway between Overton and Sunderland Point.

The inshore rescue lifeboat launched at Snatchems while members of the local Coastguard team maintained observation of the casualties from the shore.

A spokesman said: "After making their way down river, the inshore lifeboat crew arrived on scene to find that two vehicles, a van and a car, had been caught in the tide.

"The car was almost fully submerged, with only its roof visible, the car driver being forced to seek refuge on the roof of the van. Both casualties, a man and a woman, were taken on board the lifeboat and taken safely to shore at Overton."

Morecambe RNLI volunteer deputy launching authority, Colin Midwinter, said: "We strongly advise people to comply with the warning signs and respect the water by checking the time and height of tide before venturing out onto the causeway as the road floods quickly and you can easily be stranded.

"If you are unfortunate enough to get caught, we recommend that you do as these people did; get as high above the water as you can, call for help and wait to be rescued. Don’t be tempted to try and walk or swim to shore. Once flooded, the area has deep hidden channels and gullies as well as strong under water currents."

And in the early hours of Saturday the crew was involved in a search in the River Lune for a missing person.

The hovercraft was launched onto a flooding tide to scour the river between the Millennium Bridge in Lancaster and Condo Green.

A spokesman said that although the weather was fine, the search proved to be hazardous due to the amount of debris in the river, washed down during the recent heavy rain.

The operation was called off by Coastguard Command when it was confirmed by police that the missing person had been located elsewhere and that he was safe.