Body of missing man David Snailham found in Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley

The body of missing man David Snailham has been found in a country park in Chorley.

Mr Snailham was last seen at his home address on The Heys, Coppull at 9.30pm on November 1 in his car, a blue Fiat Doblo.

The vehicle was later found abandoned off Birkacre Road in Coppull.

Following extensive searches police have today recovered a body from an area of Yarrow Valley Country Park.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While formal identification has yet to be carried out, the body is sadly believed to be that of Mr Snailham.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for David.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.