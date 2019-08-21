Body found in search for missing six-year-old boy who fell into river in Kent

A body has been found in the search for missing schoolboy Lucas Dobson.

The six-year-old went missing on Saturday afternoon after he fell into the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, while on a fishing trip with his family.

The body has not yet been formally identified but his family have been informed, KentPolice said on Wednesday morning.

His father and two adults jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him but he was swept away by a strong current.

Experts from the emergency services used specialist equipment in order to find Lucas - including sonar detectors, underwater cameras, divers, dogs and drones.

More than 200 volunteers helped in the hunt with some coming from outside the county to take part in the rescue. But they were later urged by police to "stay away" when the rive became the "sole focus" in the hunt.

Vigils were held in towns across the south east of England for the missing schoolboy on Monday, while Twitter users shared images of lit candles under the hashtag #LightUpTheCoastForLucas in solidarity with his family.

Inquiries are continuing but the death is not being treated as suspicious, a force spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Mark Weller said: "This is a deeply tragic and upsetting incident for all concerned, and Lucas' family are understandably devastated.

"We were inundated with offers of assistance from members of the public, who turned out in large numbers to help search for Lucas.

"I know his family are very grateful and touched by the support provided, and I too would like to offer my own personal thanks."

He also thanked emergency services for their efforts.