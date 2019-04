A scene is currently in place close to the Media City Metrolink stop, Salford Quays, following the discovery of a body in the water at around midday.

The scene will remain in place while forensic work is carried out.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Investigative work is not affecting transport in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 937 of 22/04/19.

Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.