Biker in his 50s dies after crash in Lancashire

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist died following a collision.

Police were called by the ambulance service at shortly after noon today (Thursday, October 31st) to reports that a van and a Kawasaki motorbike had collided on the B6232 Elton Road.

The motorcycle was riding towards Blackburn when the collision happened close to the Grey Mare pub.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, received serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van was unhurt.

The road was closed for six hours to allow for collision investigation.

Enquiries are on-going.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 466 of October 31st.