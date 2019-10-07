Appeal to find missing Preston woman

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Preston woman.

Maria Butcher, 48, was last seen on Taylor Street, Preston around 10am this morning.

Police say she is believed to be wearing a green Parka style jacket with fur lining, jeans and brown ankle boots.

PC Mark Emery said: “We’re growing concerned for Maria’s welfare. If you have seen her or a woman matching her description, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“Maria, if you are reading this appeal, please make contact with someone and let them know you are okay.”

Maria has links to Leyland. If you have seen her call police now on 01772 209112 or 101, quoting reference Log number 947 of October 7.