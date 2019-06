Have your say

South Ribble police are concerned about a missing 55-year-old woman,

They are appealing for information about Viorica Bibire, missing from Leyland.

She was last seen on the morning of Tuesday June 18.

She was last seen wearing a knee length skirt and a three quarter length dark blue jacket.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 quoting log LC-20190621-1051.