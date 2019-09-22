Another yellow warning over driving conditions in North West

Have your say

Motorists intending to use the motorways in the North West today are being urged to take extra caution by Highways England, after the Met Office issued another yellow warning for rain.

The message has been echoed by Great Manchester Police, following several collisions around the city road networks this morning.

A spokesman for the force said: "There have been several collisions on our motorway network already this morning.

"Driving conditions are poor due to heavy rain and the resulting surface water, spray and poor visibility.

"Please use headlights and drive to the conditions, slow down and take care".

Persistent rain is expected to continue throughout the day across Blackpool, Preston, and the North West.