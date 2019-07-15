A dangerous fault in thousands of these Hotpoint tumble dryers prompts warning from Lancashire firefighters

Have your say

Lancashire firefighters have warned the public about a dangerous fault in thousands of Hotpoint tumble dryers.

In a series of tweets, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service told residents that they should check if their Hotpoint appliance needed modification.

Thousands of Hotpoint tumble dryers, manufactured between 2004 and 2015, have a dangerous design flaw.

According to the government, more than 750 fires have been caused by the faulty appliances over 11 years.

The recall comes after Lancashire firefighters rushed to put out a fire on Buckingham Avenue in Penwortham that was started by an unattended tumble dryer.

There is a dangerous fault with some Hotpoint dryers.

In a safety notice on their website, Hotpoint explained that in "rare cases, excess fluff can come into contact with the heating element and present a risk of fire."

The company, which is owned by Whirlpool, said other brands were affected by the flaw, including Indesit, Creda, Swan, and Proline.

But they said that Whirlpool branded tumble dryers are not affected.

The company insisted that the safety of their customers was their "number one priority", and offered consumers "replacement, deeply discounted exchange as well as flexible free of charge in home modification".

What to do if you think you have one of the at-risk appliances:

- Hotpoint have told customers to unplug their tumble dryers.

- They advise them not to use it until it has been replaced or modified.

- You can check if your dryer is one of the affected models using this Hotpoint guide.

- If your model has been modified, the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) says that it is safe to use.