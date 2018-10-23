Latest: Two arrests after shotgun incident in Preston

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Preston have arrested two people.

Police were contacted at shortly before 2am today (Tuesday, October 23) to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the door of a house in Browning Road, Ribbleton.

The scene in Browning Road, Ribbleton

A woman aged 38 and a man aged 25, both from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They are both currently in custody.

A vehicle believed to have been used in the incident has also been recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon of Lancashire Police said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we have made significant progress. Although we have arrested two people our enquiries are still on-going and I would continue to appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or who has information which could assist to get in touch.



“I would like to reassure the community that this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack.”



Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0070 of October 23rd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Forensic officers and police were today combing the area for clues.

Activity centred on a terraced house in the middle of Browning Road.

Officers have also been conducting door to door inquiries.

A neighbour said she was awakened in the middle of the night by the commotion.

She said: "I heard a bang and wondered if I had dreamt it.

"I looked out of the window a short time later and there were flashing lights - fire engines and police cars were everywhere."

The neighbour said CID officers called back later this morning to see if anyone could shed light on the attack, which happened just a few doors away.

Police were also seen checking gardens and bins.

The neighbour added: "I've lived here for several years and I have no idea who lives at that address."