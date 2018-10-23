Latest: Forensic officers at scene of Preston shooting incident

Have your say

This was the scene today as scenes of crime officers and detectives investigated a shooting incident in Preston.

Police were called shortly before 2am today (Tuesday, October 23rd) to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the door of a house in Browning Road, Ribbleton.

The scene in Browning Road, Ribbleton

No-one was hurt in what police believe was a targeted attack.

READ MORE: Shotgun fired through house door in Ribbleton

Forensic officers and police were today combing the area for clues.

Activity centred on a terraced house in the middle of Browning Road.

The scene in Browning Road, Ribbleton

Officers have also been conducting door to door inquiries.

A neighbour said she was awakened in the middle of the night by the commotion.

She said: "I heard a bang and wondered if I had dreamt it.

"I looked out of the window a short time later and there were flashing lights - fire engines and police cars were everywhere."

The scene in Browning Road, Ribbleton

The neighbour said CID officers called back later this morning to see if anyone could shed light on the attack, which happened just a few doors away.

Police were also seen checking gardens and bins.

The neighbour added: "I've lived here for several years and I have no idea who lives at that address."