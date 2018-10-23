Latest: Forensic officers at scene of Preston shooting incident

This was the scene today as scenes of crime officers and detectives investigated a shooting incident in Preston.
Police were called shortly before 2am today (Tuesday, October 23rd) to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the door of a house in Browning Road, Ribbleton.
No-one was hurt in what police believe was a targeted attack.
READ MORE: Shotgun fired through house door in Ribbleton
Forensic officers and police were today combing the area for clues.
Activity centred on a terraced house in the middle of Browning Road.
Officers have also been conducting door to door inquiries.
A neighbour said she was awakened in the middle of the night by the commotion.
She said: "I heard a bang and wondered if I had dreamt it.
"I looked out of the window a short time later and there were flashing lights - fire engines and police cars were everywhere."
The neighbour said CID officers called back later this morning to see if anyone could shed light on the attack, which happened just a few doors away.
Police were also seen checking gardens and bins.
The neighbour added: "I've lived here for several years and I have no idea who lives at that address."