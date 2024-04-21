The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Across Blackpool, Wyre, Chorley, Leyland, Penwortham and elsewhere, a string of pubs, bakeries, restaurants and takeaways received four and five star ratings.

In Blackpool and the Fylde coast, there were new ratings for the recently-opened Tramway Bakery on Topping Street, Shickers Tavern on Birley Street, the Brew Room on Church Street, as well as the New Penny in Poulton and Farina & Co in Lytham.

Tuk Tuk on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, Ziggi's Fusion Food at Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland and Chorley’s Great Wall at Great Wall Chinese Takeaway, on Cunliffe Street, are also included. Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

