Latest food hygiene scores for 48 takeaways, pubs, cafés and restaurants in Lancashire

Nearly fifty businesses in Lancashire have been given given new food hygiene ratings, inclusing those in Blackpool and Preston - and not one scored a zero rating.

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Apr 2024, 07:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 08:29 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Across Blackpool, Wyre, Chorley, Leyland, Penwortham and elsewhere, a string of pubs, bakeries, restaurants and takeaways received four and five star ratings.

In Blackpool and the Fylde coast, there were new ratings for the recently-opened Tramway Bakery on Topping Street, Shickers Tavern on Birley Street, the Brew Room on Church Street, as well as the New Penny in Poulton and Farina & Co in Lytham.

Tuk Tuk on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, Ziggi's Fusion Food at Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland and Chorley’s Great Wall at Great Wall Chinese Takeaway, on Cunliffe Street, are also included. Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5: Shickers Tavern at 31 Birley Street, Blackpool

Rated 5: Shickers Tavern at 31 Birley Street, Blackpool

Rated 5: Tramway Bakery at 11 Topping Street, Blackpool

Rated 5: Tramway Bakery at 11 Topping Street, Blackpool

Rated 5: The Brew Room at The Brew Room 139-141 Church Street, Blackpool

Rated 5: The Brew Room at The Brew Room 139-141 Church Street, Blackpool

