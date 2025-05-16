Last chance to get tickets to see The Boomtown Rats, B*Witched, Chris Moyles & Chesney Hawkes in Leyland
This year, the event in Worden Park will see live music from:
VIP tickets are now sold out but standard tickets at £55 (plus booking fee) are still available.
The event includes food and drink options plus festival stalls and blankets and foldaway chairs are permitted. The event opens at 2pm and closes for 10pm – perfect for the last train home. Last entry 5pm.
Councillor Matthew Farnworth, Cabinet Member for Culture, Community Wealth Building and Licensing said: “Music in the Park is always a brilliant event and is a great way of bringing people together. Year on year it’s praised for a great party atmosphere in a beautiful setting with the best music – what more could you want for a Bank Holiday?”
Get your tickets at: www.musicinthepark.live.