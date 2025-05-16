Leyland’s Music in the Park returns on Sunday, May 25 – and tickets are selling fast!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the event in Worden Park will see live music from:

SRBC

VIP tickets are now sold out but standard tickets at £55 (plus booking fee) are still available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event includes food and drink options plus festival stalls and blankets and foldaway chairs are permitted. The event opens at 2pm and closes for 10pm – perfect for the last train home. Last entry 5pm.

Councillor Matthew Farnworth, Cabinet Member for Culture, Community Wealth Building and Licensing said: “Music in the Park is always a brilliant event and is a great way of bringing people together. Year on year it’s praised for a great party atmosphere in a beautiful setting with the best music – what more could you want for a Bank Holiday?”

Get your tickets at: www.musicinthepark.live.