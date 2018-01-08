Larches and Savick Boxing Club fundraiser is a knockout success

It was a knockout night when Larches and Savick Boxing Club held their annual Boxing Dinner Show at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.

The event, which has been held for the last 16 years, is the club’s main fund-raiser event with all proceeds going towards helping the popular gym stay open and provide a top-quality fitness facility for the area.

Larches and Savick Boxing Club annual boxing dinner at Park Hall, now in its 16th year

The fight night featured eight fights, and included for guests a three-course meal, a raffle, auction and live entertainment in the form of band, The Funtime Frankies, and DJ Stuart Swindle.

As well as raising money, the annual dinner is a way for the club’s team to say thank you to all those who put time and effort into supporting the club in Catforth Road

This year’s event was dedicated to Mick Chapman and ‘Brummy’ Mick Rogers, two of the club’s well-loved coaches, both whom sadly passed away recently.

Since its inception in 2002, Larches and Savick ABC has received funding and sponsorship from local businesses, and it’s this funding and sponsorship, along with the hard work of all the coaches and volunteers, that have helped keep it running.

Meanwhile, it has produced some top-quality boxers too, such as Commonwealth gold medalist, Scott Fitzgerald, and AIBA silver medalist, Lisa Whiteside.

Fitzgerald says: “The annual event at Park Hall is a great show to box on.

“I had two fights and two wins in these shows and have got some really good memories of them – it’s where it all begins really.”

Having now turned pro under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotions, Scott is leading a very successful and promising career in the sport and has the club to thank for giving him a great start.

Three other boxers from the club have also recently turned professional – Ben Swarbrick, Adam Simpson, and Damien Chambers.

The club has also had a significant impact on the area and has been instrumental in reducing crime rates on the Larches estate by around 75 per cent.

There were eight fights in total on the night, with lads from Larches and Savick squaring-up against competitors from other clubs across the region.

And with fights from junior boxers as young as 11, right up to seniors, the club prides itself on inclusivity for all ages and its promotion in tough discipline.

Co-owner of Larches and Savick ABC, Jimmy Moon, says: “We expect to raise around £18,000 from the show, with all the money going back into the club.

“The money doesn’t just go on new equipment such as pads and gloves, and keeping the bills paid; it goes on paying for boxing licences and travel expenses, and courses for our coaches, to ensure they’re fully qualified and registered with England Boxing.”

President of the club, Tommy Gallagher, who is also one of the main sponsors of the Park Hall show, adds the reason he sponsors the club and the annual event is for the local youths,

“It’s so they’ve got somewhere to go where they can learn discipline, respect, and ultimately stay safe.”

During the interval, before the final three fights of the night, there was presentation made in honour of Mick Chapman, and an auction took place where bidders fought it out for signed football shirts, weekend breaks, cooking lessons, and plenty of boxing memorabilia.

One generous bidder even paid £1,300 for a boxing glove signed by Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno after their famous bout in 1996.

The highlight of the night though was in the final bout, when Larches boxer Dean Watkinson came away with a victory in his fight with Mohammed Faisal, winning by KO in the second round.

Club co-owner Dave Fitzgerald, adds: “We’ve done this show for 16 years.

“It’s been a great success up to now so we hope to carry on doing it to keep the boxing club running all year round.”

n For more information on the club and its achievements, visit the Facebook page larchesandsavickboxing or call 01772 385371.

