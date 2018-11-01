Lane closure on the M6 after two-car collision

The M6 has a two lane closure going northbound after a collision between two vehicles.

The crash happened between junction 32 (M55, Broughton) and 33 (Galgate, Lancaster) shortly after 5.30pm.

Police and fire emergency services are attending the scene.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We advise motorists to take care and to avoid the area if possible."

Highways England tweeted: "Traffic has been stopped whilst the emergency services deal with the incident. The fire service are working at scene on one of the vehicles involved.