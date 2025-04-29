Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ground floor of a prominent town centre apartment complex dubbed ‘Margo Towers’ is to become church.

The proposal by the Redeemed Christian Church of God to convert the former hairdressers at The Tower in Astley Gate, Blackburn, into a “vibrant place of religious worship” to serve the “spiritual and community needs” of people in the town has been granted planning permission.

Margo Grimshaw, a well-known pub and club owner, was behind the apartment building’s construction 15 years ago. The ground floor of the building can now be used as a church and community centre by the Redeemed Christian Church of God ‘Pathfinder House of Grace’, a registered charity that operates across the country. The charity says they aim to “advance the Christian faith” and support the community through education and provide support to those experiencing hardship.

The conditions imposed include that the church shall only operate between the hours of 8am and 6pm and there shall not at any time be the use of amplified sound equipment, calls to prayer of any type, or live music.

A planning officer’s report recommending approval says: “When compared with a hairdressers, it is acknowledged that the proposals could potentially see an increase in footfall and noise related-activities closer to the residential premises above. That said, the site’s town centre location and existing presence of a number of nearby noise-generating businesses should be taken into acco unt. It should also be noted that a number of intensive uses (e.g. a restaurant, gym etc.) could be formed within the vacant hairdressers without the need for planning consent.”

No external alterations are required and no impacts would be caused for the setting of the conservation area.