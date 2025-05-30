Lancs firefighters rescue unconscious ginger cat from house fire

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 12:12 BST

Firefighters rescued an unconscious cat from a burning building.

Firefighters from Nelson Fire Station, Colne Fire Station, and Burnley Fire Station attended a house fire last week where firefighters Donohoe and Grimshaw rescued a ginger cat that was found unconscious in the fire.

Firefighters from Nelson Fire Station, Colne Fire Station, and Burnley Fire Station attended a house fire last week where firefighters Donohoe and Grimshaw rescued a ginger cat that was found unconscious in the fire. | Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

They used a pet oxygen mask for the furry feline and it was then safely transported to the vet for treatment.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Thanks to Firefighter Bradley and Acting Crew Manager Heskith, who used a pet oxygen mask and water to revive the cat, it was safely transported to the vet for treatment—and we're happy to report the cat made a full recovery!”

