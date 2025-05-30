Lancs firefighters rescue unconscious ginger cat from house fire
Firefighters from Nelson Fire Station, Colne Fire Station, and Burnley Fire Station attended a house fire last week where firefighters Donohoe and Grimshaw rescued a ginger cat that was found unconscious in the fire.
They used a pet oxygen mask for the furry feline and it was then safely transported to the vet for treatment.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Thanks to Firefighter Bradley and Acting Crew Manager Heskith, who used a pet oxygen mask and water to revive the cat, it was safely transported to the vet for treatment—and we're happy to report the cat made a full recovery!”
