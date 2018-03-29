Lancaster theatre seeks new trustees

The Dukes theatre in Lancaster needs three new trustees to help achieve its ambitious goals.

The Dukes is a producing theatre, independent cinema and creativity centre and an essential part of Lancashire and Lancaster life.

Following eight years of audience growth and increased creative output, The Dukes is now planning the next phase of its development.

As with the majority of publicly supported arts organisations, The Dukes is managed by a voluntary, unpaid Board of Directors and there are currently three vacancies.

The company is looking for candidates with a broad background and candidates with particular experience of capital development, fundraising, theatre production, and engaging with diverse communities would be especially welcome.

To find out more there is an informal drop-in at The Dukes on April 10 where you can meet staff and trustees and ask questions about the board and the company.

Download an application pack from The Dukes website at www.dukes-lancaster.org/about-us/work-with-us/ or contact Jacqui Wilson, Theatre Secretary, on 01524 598506; email jwilson@dukes-lancaster.org.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is April 27.