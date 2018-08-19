Lancaster man who climbed Ben Nevis in wheelchair donated funds to George's Legacy in Hoghton

It was one of Shaun Gash’s toughest sponsored challenges yet, resulting in being airlifted to hospital and losing his leg.

But the Lancaster-born dad is unfazed and proudly presented a cheque for £750 to one of his chosen charities, George’s Legacy, based in Hoghton. The charity was set up by Gillian Hinds in 2015 in honour of her son, who died just a few days after he was born in 1997.

Shaun also presented a wedding dress donated by Lucinda Kirby, which will make angel gowns for babies.

Suzie Casey, who accepted the donation on behalf of the charity, said: “Thank you to the team who went up Nevis and everyone who donated.”

Shaun, 47, had almost completed his climb up Ben Nevis when his leg got trapped under his RGK wheelchair.

He spent time at Raigmore Hospital, before being transferred to Lancaster Infirmary.

He has now been told his leg is not healing and he will have to have it amputated next month.

Shaun also raised money for Help For Heroes, Calvert Trust Exmoor and Back-Up Trust.

If anyone has any wedding dresses to donate to make gowns, email info@georgeslegacy.co.uk or call 07949 678232.