Lancaster man sentenced for child porn pictures

A Lancaster man has been sentenced for possessing indecent images of children.

Jonathan Shuttleworth, 56, of Chequers Avenue, pleaded guilty to seven charges relating to images downloaded and stored to his computers.

He was given a sentence of 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years at a hearing at Preston Crown Court on Monday January 29.

A rehabilitation activity of 40 days was also handed to Shuttleworth as well as an electronic curfew which runs from 8pm-6am for six months.

The charges against Shuttleworth included 159 images of youngsters deemed category A - the most serious in law - along with 86 category B images, and 1,074 of category C, as well as several more prohibited images involving children.

He admitted three counts of making and one of possessing indecent images and possessing prohibited images.

The offences date from 2001 to 2014.

In addition he admitted possessing 38 extreme pornographic images portraying an act likely to cause serious injury and possessing four extreme images involving horses and dogs.

It is understood Shuttleworth used social media and blogging websites searches for images of children and pre-teen girls.

An investigation was launched and when officers seized his computers they found the sordid collection of images.