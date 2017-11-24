Lancaster man knocked out his neighbour

A man who shattered his neighbour’s jaw when he heard a woman screaming in his house has avoided an immediate jail term.

Preston Crown Court heard Kyle Tweedale, 21, of Clarendon Road, Lancaster, had banged on the door of Richard Thornton after hearing the man’s ex-partner in distress, believing domestic violence was taking place.

He pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm during the incident on September 21.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said the complainant’s jaw was fractured in two places when Tweedale inflicted a single punch, which knocked him unconscious, in his home.

He had to have surgery to have it wired.

Defending, Robin Kitchen said he had gone to the house after hearing screams and believed he could see him with his hands around her throat.

Tweedale was full of remorse for what took place, notwithstanding the reason he went to the address.

“He is living with his father and cares for him,” said Mr Kitchen.

Recorder Michelle Brown suspended his 12 month jail term for 18 months, and imposed 150 hours unpaid work.

She said: “Mr Thornton was in his home address and accepts he had been having some kind of disagreement with his ex-girlfriend who was staying there temporarily with him, and she was at some point shouting and screaming.

“He says there is no reason for this, and the court has no evidence to say otherwise, but it is accepted your motivation for going round may have been to assist her and stop what you thought was going on.

“You started kicking the door and shouting: ‘What the f**k’s going on?”

“The door was opened and you went into the house and the woman left. After discussing what was going on you punched him.

“It is clear his injuries have had a significant impact upon him. This would have been an extremely unpleasant and painful injury.”

He must pay £200 compensation.