Lancaster industrial estate fire – update

Caton Road has reopened following a fire on an industrial estate earlier today.

Police had closed the road between the M6 at junction 34 and Kingsway after fire broke out on Lansil Industrial Estate just after 10.30am.

Six fire crews from Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and Silverdale were joined by the aerial support unit at the scene, where a fire service spokesman said a blaze had broken out on open land near several buildings.

Police closed the road to traffic and staff working on the estate were all evacuated from the area.

The road closure caused severe tailbacks to traffic in the area while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

But police have now reopened the road.

A Lancaster Area Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that no one was injured due to the fire on Lansil Way and we thank you for your patience.

“Thanks as always to Lancashire Fire and Rescue!”