Lancaster girl’s big swim to help others

A nine-year-old girl who has a rare nerve condition swam non-stop for one hour to help other poorly children.

Sophie Corless, from Skerton, took part in a sponsored swim at DW sports in Morecambe, raising thousands for charity.

The youngster wanted to swim to raise awareness of her condition, Erb’s Palsy, also known as Brachial Plexus Paralysis.

The condition, which is caused mainly due to birth trauma, can affect one or all of the five primary nerves that supply the movement and feeling to an arm.

For Sophie it has affected most of her right arm which prevents her from doing simple tasks like washing her hair and touching her shoulder.

Sophie completed 60 lengths of the pool, 1200 metres in total, with the help of her trainer Molly from “Molly’s Little Minnows” swimming.

“To say we are all very proud would be an understatement,” said mum, Lisa Corless.

“As the time ticked by Sophie wasn’t stopping at any point for a breather and just carried on with length after length, the timed hour passed quickly.

“Up to that day Sophie had completed and got badges for 400 metres so to triple that was an amazing achievement not only for herself but her family and friends.”

The event finished with certificates, chocolates and flowers for Sophie, given to her by DW sports and Molly.

Sophie also held a second event, a charity fun day at the Railway Club in Lancaster, with raffles, food and games.

Both events raised £1469 for The Erb’s Palsy Group.

The group supports families who have children with Erb’s Palsy.

Sophie didn’t begin walking until she was 18 months old and Lisa and dad Martin had to do physiotherapy from the moment they brought her home from hospital.

Sophie and her family would like to thank everyone for their support.