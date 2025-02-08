Lancaster fire: Dramatic footage shows raging flames and thick black smoke pouring from huge blaze
Dramatic footage shows raging flames and thick black smoke pouring from a huge blaze in Lancaster.
Facebook user Lynne Moran posted footage of the fire, which started just after 1pm on February 8, to the platform. Another user Callum Jackson shared photos from the scene.
In a statement, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have six fire engines in attendance at reports of a fire on Caton Road, Lancaster. If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area.”
Lancashire Area Police said: “we are currently assisting the fire service with an incident on PARLIAMENT ST LANCASTER. This has resulted in numerous road closures: CABLE STREET from Sainsbury's towards greyhound bridge, PARLIAMENT ST (both directions) and BACK CATON ROAD are currently ALL CLOSED. You are advised to avoid the area which may be closed for some time.”