Lancaster dog lovers to help good cause

Local dog sitters, Barking Mad Lancaster, are asking fellow dog lovers to join them in helping to change lives.

The dog holiday specialists have officially partnered with Dogs for Good, a life transforming charity which creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

“We are so proud to announce that Dogs for Good is Barking Mad’s chosen charity for 2018,” said Kathryn Thompson, of the Barking Mad team, who lives in Bare village.

“Dogs for Good train assistance dogs to support adults and children with a wide range of disabilities and also children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.

“This is particularly relevant to the work which we undertake with our own dog sitting host community.”

The charity helps Lynn Matthews live independently in her Heysham home.

Lynn was diagnosed with dystonia and epilepsy after an accident at work more than 30 years ago.

Her six-year-old black Labrador, Christa, not only helps her undress but also retrieves things from the floor and can even pick up a five-pence piece.

Cathryn Simpson, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Dogs for Good, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Barking Mad in 2018, there’s obvious synergy between the two organisations in respect of the dogs but more importantly the ethos of both organisations is closely matched and this is important to ensure a successful partnership.

“Thank you to everyone for getting involved!”

Barking Mad Lancaster’s ultimate wish would be to raise enough money to fund the training of a Dogs for Good puppy.

Throughout this year they plan to hold fundraising events in aid of the charity.

Barking Mad is an award-winning dog sitting service which has branches in Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth, Milnthorpe, Kirkby Lonsdale, Sedbergh, Galgate and all places in between.

If you wish to get involved then please contact Kathryn on 01524 401222 or email Kathryn.Thompson@barkingmad.uk.com and you can also visit their website at www.barkingmad.uk.com/franchisees/lancaster/ to find out more.

To find out more about the Dogs For Good Charity please visit their wesbite at www.dogsforgood.org.