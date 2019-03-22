Lancaster City Quiz League: The teams

As part of our series of features on Lancaster City Quiz League in its 50th anniversary year, we will be featuring selected teams over the coming weeks.

This week is the turn of Three Mariners B team

Team Name: Three Mariners B

Team captain: Diane Howe

Team members: Diane Howe, John Haywood, Simon Williams, Brian Collinson, Dick Edmunds, John Swift.

How did your team get started?

Lost in the midst of time! A group of folk bonded over good beer and a love of trivia and general knowledge.

How long has your team been playing?

Probably since around 1986 in various guises and at various venues, including the Yorkshire House and the George & Dragon.

Who is your longest serving member and how long have they been playing in the league?

John Swift – since 1986 – our only original member.

What are your specialist subjects?

Sport, history, geography, popular culture, classical music - we all have our strong points.

Have you won any quizzing prizes?

We won the Second Division title in 2002, and John Haywood and Diane won the Pairs Quiz for Div 2 in December.

What is the best thing about your home pub?

Cosy atmosphere, in walking distance for us all, so a real local pub, and great real ales.

What is your favourite away fixture?

The Boot and Shoe – nice pub with cosy quiz seating area and also good pizza at half-time.

Who has the best half-time food?

The Palatine in Morecambe – makes really good pizza. (The Sun was also great – posh cheese board!)

What is your favourite team tipple?

Hawkshead Bitter.

What is your favourite TV quiz show and why?

The Chase – because Diane won it! We also liked the original 15-to-1 with William G Stewart.

Has there ever been a question to which you’ve been embarrassed to know the answer?

Anything about the Kardashian family – none of us would know the answer nor own up to knowing!

What was your favourite ever quirky round?

We hate quirky rounds (as does everyone else) as they’re usually so obscure – nobody knows any answers!

Tell us a quiz-related anecdote.

We once had to play in the landlord’s private living room in Three Mariners Pub, when he’d double booked the quiz with a live music event.

His wife wasn’t happy as she was watching Coronation Street at the time and we hijacked her viewing, and her sofas!

What is the best thing about playing in the Quiz League?

We have a nice social evening and get to visit different pubs in the surrounding area.

What advice would you give to Quiz League newbies?

Give it a go – you might be right!