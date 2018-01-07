Lancaster business ‘doctor’ vows to provide support to firms

A national support service for small and medium-sized businesses has opened a brand new operation for Lancaster and Morecambe.

Describing its offer as ‘somewhere in between consultancy and coaching’, Business Doctors provides hands-on support to owners of SMEs in every sector.

The new office will be headed up by former FMCG director Steve Howard.

As part of the fast growing national Business Doctors network, Steve will now provide next level growth support to owners of small businesses of all kinds. With a range of expertise from general management, to operations, supply chain, logistics, production and sales and marketing, Steve will now use his skills and experience to help the owners of the region’s small and medium sized firms realise their ambitions.

The self-confessed business junkie said: “I just enjoy business. I love doing business, talking to people about business and I read all the business press in my spare time. It’s what interests and motivates me.”

“Part of being a business junkie,” he said, “is having my finger on the pulse. I can bring both intelligent, practical ideas and implementation strategy to small and medium sized businesses, operating as a hands on team member rather than a consultant.

“As part of the Business Doctors network, I work with and alongside the owners of SMEs to help them to develop and grow their business. With me it’s definitely not about telling: it’s all about doing.”

Steve offers a free 60 minute business health check for businesses interested in achieving their next level of growth. He can be contacted on 07774287640 or at steve.howard@businessdoctors.co.uk