Lancaster and Morecambe College closes sports facilities to public for good

Lancaster and Morecambe College has closed its sports facilities to the public permanently after an incident which left a seven-year-old boy with a fractured skull.

Zac Harrison was seriously injured after a metal goalpost fell on him as he played in the sports hall during a half-term holiday club.

The Mossgate Primary School pupil suffered fractures to the front and back of his skull as well as a chipped bone in his neck and severe bruising across his back.

During a college investigation, the sports centre was temporarily closed.

However, they have now announced that it will remain closed to public use.

A statement on the college website said: “As part of a wider review, the college has now completed a strategic business review of the sports centre commercial activities.

“Our main focus must remain on providing high quality education and training for our learners, community and employers in line with our strategic objectives.

“In a challenging educational landscape, we have made the decision to focus on the core business of the college and we have therefore taken the strategic decision to cease commercial activity through our sports centre to continue the focus on developing and delivering high quality teaching and learning.

“The impact of this is that the sports centre facilities, pitches and fitness suite will no longer be available for commercial use and will only be used for teaching and learning activities which will include community participation, where this is part of the college’s curriculum activities.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support over the years and apologise for the inconvenience caused by this decision.”

The decision means Morecambe FC – who previously trained at the college – are now training at Lancaster University.

The Health & Safety Executive are also looking into the incident.