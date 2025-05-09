Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cyclists in Lancashire continue to face dangerous conditions on the county’s roads, with the A6 corridor emerging as a particular concern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite efforts to improve infrastructure, campaigners say not enough is being done to make cycling a safe and accessible mode of transport.

Recent figures place Lancashire among the worst regions in the UK for cycling-related incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2012 and 2022, more than 3,300 accidents involving cyclists were reported, many of them on key commuter routes.

The A6, which runs between Lancaster and Preston, has been described as one of the most hazardous roads for cyclists and pedestrians, with over 70 serious incidents recorded in a five-year span.

Michael Roberts, from Lancashire Cycle Link said: “I was on a ride in the Wyre District, and I found several roads to be both unpleasant and downright dangerous.

“In recent months potholed parts have been filled with tarmac but in such a way that there are now ridges two feet apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very unpleasant riding on the bumpy new tarmac as you get shaken to bits. To avoid it you need to go into the centre of the road risking an accident.

“It needs to be put right before there is an accident!”

Lancashire’s roads still a hazard for cyclists despite promises of safer travel | Facebook/Michael Roberts

Ann Chadwick from Lancashire said: “The roads around Wyre and especially, Barnacre, Calder Vale, and over to Oakenclough are dangerous - they have many potholes and lumps.”

Lancashire’s roads still a hazard for cyclists despite promises of safer travel | Facebook/Michael Roberts

A recent petition ramped up pressure on local authorities. Initiated by PhD students Sophie Standen and Matt Hanley, along with lecturer Ivan Svetunkov and marketing coordinator Aleksandra Dabrowska, their campaign called for dedicated, segregated cycle lanes between Lancaster University and the city’s railway station.

They said: “Despite tens of thousands of Lancastrians living between Lancaster University and the city centre, and approximately 13,000 students, there are currently no safe, segregated, and direct cycle routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cycling should be a travel option open and accessible to all, and supports the climate emergency declaration by Lancashire County Council in 2019.”

An example of a road with segregated lanes, as featured in the campaign.

Lancashire County Council responded by acknowledging the need but pointed to funding issues.

A spokesperson stated that although a scheme had been designed for the A6, it was tied to the now-defunct Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Lancashire County Council said: “We are looking for different options to be able to deliver this scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding that a new Sustainable Travel Team is being recruited to help drive active travel initiatives.

Meanwhile, tragedies continue to underscore the urgency of action. In a recent case, a Lancashire cyclist died following a fall caused by a road defect, prompting a coroner to demand answers from United Utilities regarding road maintenance.

Until meaningful improvements are made, many cyclists feel left to navigate a system that prioritises cars over safety and sustainability.