Lancashire villages unite in appeal to place hundreds of giant poppies on lampposts to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War

The Chorley villages of Eccleston and Heskin are joining forces to tie hundreds of giant poppies on every main road lamppost through the villages to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Eccleston residents Sandra Sherliker and Jean Rutherford first came up with the idea for a Lamppost Poppies Appeal to create a display of poppies for Remembrance.

L-R: Heskin Parish Coun Angela Bamber, Nina Ascroft from Home Truths, Eccleston Parish Coun Kate Brown, Michael Turner from the Royal British Legion, Sandra Sherliker, and Jean Rutherford

Sandra and Jean proceeded to bring together Eccleston and Heskin Parish Councils, The Royal British Legion, Eccleston Scout Group, and local businesses Home Truths Estate Agents and Bygone Times, to launch the 2018 Lamppost Poppies Appeal within the community.

Sandra said: “There were 24 people from Eccleston who lost their lives in World War One and we would like to dedicate 24 poppies to them.

“We are inviting any living relatives of the 24 to get in touch, so that we can ensure that their dedications are prominently displayed.”

The Lamppost Poppies group is looking for local businesses, community groups, families, schools, and individuals to show their support to the appeal by donating £5 per poppy.

Each poppy measures 28cm by 28cm and will display a personal dedication from the person who donated the poppy.

Heskin Parish Coun Angela Bamber said: “This is a wonderful idea and it will remind people of the sacrifices made by local men and women in the Great War and the subsequent conflicts.”

For anyone who would like to get involved in the Lamppost Poppies Appeal there is an afternoon tea event planned at Eccleston Library on the October 18 at 2.30 pm, where you can show your support by donating £5 for your poppy and to get involved in the campaign.

Poppies are also available from the Home Truths Estate Agency on 265 The Green, Eccleston, throughout September and October, and if you can donate some time, the group are looking for volunteers to join Eccleston Scout Group, from October 13, to help tie the Poppies to the lampposts in Eccleston and Heskin.