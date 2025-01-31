Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A squash coach is hoping to attract new players to the sport after relocating to the Fylde coast following a successful career in Sussex.

Stephen Holliday has launched the Downs View Squash Academy at St Annes Lawn Tennis and Squash Club on Avondale Road,with his son Finn.

It is the first time in several years the club has had a coach with the goal being to increase participation with the first step being free taster sessions during February.

Stephen said: "Squash has recently been added to the Olympics so I am hoping this will help to increase interest from people wanting to take up the sport or get back to it. There is something of a myth that squash is only for the 'super fit'.

"This is something the team is eager to dispel, and point to the wide age range of our former clients who have included a boy of four and a 74-year-old lady. It can be enjoyed at any level and is one of the best ways of burning calories, getting fitter and having fun - regardless of the Lancashire weather!"

The coaching duo have relocated with their family from Sussex where they had a proven track record in reinvigorating squash clubs and driving memberships and participation.

Stephen, who lives in Preston, added: "The priority of the team will initially be to focus on engaging more juniors and ladies who are currently under-represented at the club, and we are offering a number of free taster sessions."

Head coach Stephen was part of the county coaching team and also county development officer and junior admin in Sussex. Both he and Finn are fully qualified England squash coaches with Stephen qualified to Level 3 (county coach).

Finn, who is now a student at Uclan in Preston, was named Young Coach of the Year by England Squash in 2016. They plan to introduce social squash sessions, beginner courses and adult team training at the club which already offers an extensive tennis programme for juniors and adults led by head coach Peter Hamadi.

Free taster sessions -

Sunday February 2: 10am to 1pm Open Taster Session for adults and juniors (adults 10-10.45 and 11-11.45, juniors 12-12.45)

Wednesdays February 5 and 12; 7pm to 8pm Ladies Taster Sessions

Thursdays February 6 and 13 : 4pm to 6pm Juniors Taster Sessions (4-4.35, 4.45-5.20 and 5.25-6.00 options)

Monday February 17 3pm to 5pm Half Term Holiday Taster Camp Session

Players must be register by whatsapp on 07425 167712 or email [email protected].