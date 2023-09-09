Watch more videos on Shots!

A British man who died fighting for the International Legion in Ukraine was “loved immensely”, his family have said.

Jordan Chadwick, 31, from Burnley, left the UK to travel to the country in early October 2022, according to the BBC.

A former Scots guard, he went there to “support freedom” and to “assist” with his skills, his mother told the broadcaster.

However, he was later found dead in a body of water with his hands tied behind his back, the BBC reported.

Lancashire solider Jordan Chadwick found dead in Ukraine was 'loved immensely' - (picture Facebook)

Lancashire Police informed his family of his death on June 26 of this year, and his body was repatriated on August 7.

His mother Anna Chadwick said the news had been “devastating”.

“Although we are extremely proud of his unwavering courage and resilience, his death has been devastating,” she said.

“No words can be found to describe the loss of such a short life.

“A son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle, who was loved immensely.”