Lancashire Science Festival is returning to UCLan's Preston city campus

One of the biggest free events in Lancashire is returning to Preston and is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The award-winning Lancashire Science Festival, organised and hosted by the University of Central Lancashire, is a three-day extravaganza which draws in crowds from afar and wide.

Pupils form Middleforth CE Priamry in Penwortham, Preston at last year's Lancashire Science Festival

Aimed at inspiring youngsters about the real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine, it showcases the best in electrifying shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and hands-on activities.

Among the highlights at this year’s three-day extravaganza are the From Plate to Poo show, science dome planetarium and a pop-up electricity interactive exhibit.

Other exciting demonstrations and shows will reveal the science in your favourite sci-fi shows and the maths that make thrilling theme-park rides. Many companies and organisations will also be bringing activities to share the science and technology in the world around us.

UCLan’s city centre campus will be awash with thousands of children from regional primary schools on Thursday June 27 and Friday June 28 while the public day will run from 9am until 5pm on Saturday June 29.

The event has previously won the Best Community or Business Engagement Campaign prize at the Heist Awards for Education Marketing and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign at the Northern Marketing Awards.

Dr Liz Granger, Lancashire Science Festival Director, said: “This is our eighth year and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We’ve got such a great selection of science, technology, engineering and maths events taking place with shows, workshops and drop-in activities that appeal to all ages.

“Last year 20,000 people attended our Preston Campus or took part in a roadshow event. Those figures show the mass appeal of a free, annual educational festival in the North West and highlight why it’s fast becoming a not to be missed event for everyone.”

The event has previously won the Best Community or Business Engagement Campaign prize at the Heist Awards for Education Marketing and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign at the Northern Marketing Awards.

Dr Liz Granger, Lancashire Science Festival director, said: “This is our eighth year and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. We’ve got such a great selection of science, technology, engineering and maths events taking place with shows, workshops and drop-in activities that appeal to all ages.

“Last year 20,000 people attended our Preston campus or took part in a roadshow event. Those figures show the mass appeal of a free, annualeducational festival in the North West and highlight why it’s fast becoming a not to be missed event for everyone.”

There is no need to pre-book the shows or the large majority of activities. There are a small number of workshops which require pre-booking. Workshop bookings will open 12 noon on May 2. They are £1 per person per workshop, with the money going to Derian House.