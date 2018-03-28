Lancashire schools caught up in 'lockdown' safety alert

Lancashire schools have received hoax malicious emails in a second cyber attack in as many weeks.

Police bosses said schools across England have reported receiving threatening material in similar fashion to earlier this month when emails were received reporting a bomb threat.

At least two schools in the county have been affected by the hoax on Wednesday, one in the Chorley area, and another in the East of the county, but specific details have not been released.

Many students across Lancashire have already started their Easter holidays.

Two schools in the Greater Manchester area have initiated "lockdown procedures" as a precaution.

According to reports, on this occasion the affected schools have been told teachers and children "will be hit by a car" outside school grounds.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said an incident had been logged on Wednesday involving numerous establishments and locations.

A spokesperson for the NPCC said: "We have heard that a few forces have received reports.

"There's a process going on now to have a look at that and see what needs to be done.

"Last time the response was led by the National Crime Agency, so that is quite possibly going to be the case again."



