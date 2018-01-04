Lancashire’s Prince’s Trust volunteers celebrate course success

Young volunteers from Lancashire’s Prince’s Trust programme celebrated in style as they graduated from the personal development scheme.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) teamed up with the Prince’s Trust to deliver a 12-week personal development course for unemployed 16 to 25 year olds, offering work experience and community projects.

Mayor of Preston, Coun Brian Rollo, presented everyone with a qualification from Preston College in communication, teamwork and employability at a celebration event at Deepdale’s Invincibles Lounge.

Paul Kilham, Prince’s Trust Team Programme Executive for Lancashire, said: “Every one of them embraced the programme wholeheartedly and it has been fantastic to watch their confidence and self-esteem soar. Programmes and occasions like this one are proof that youth can do it – the ethos of our work here at The Trust.”

Team leader at LFRS Prince’s Trust, Sally Myerscough, said: “We do this to help young people who might not have done so well at college or school. We help to boost their confidence. The programme is about developing these people as a whole.”

As part of their development, the cohort gave a range of Christmas crafts to Caritas, designed a mural for Mill Bank Wellbeing Centre and gave out food hampers to elderly residents in Preston city centre.

The programme has a new groups starting in Avenham on January 15 and a second on February 12 in Deepdale.

For information call LFRS Prince’s Trust on 07879 898662 or 07900 268709.