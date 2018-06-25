Lancashire's mayors enjoy welcome celebration at Hoghton Tower

Lancashire’s new mayors were welcomed to the fold by this year’s High Sheriff Anthony Attard at a special celebration event.

Hoghton Tower was filled with excitement and fresh inspiration as the High Sheriff invited the county’s mayors and mayoresses to attend a special high tea and gin tasting session, where they discussed their work for the year ahead and exchanged ideas.

Mr Attard said: “My job is to do judiciary and do a number of things on behalf of the Queen, so I took it upon myself to welcome the newly appointed Mayors to get together to talk about what they are planning for the year and what charity work they will be doing.

“I also offered my support for any events they had planned. For example next week I will be attending a seminar about children’s mental health, which is organised by the mayoress in Pendle.

“It was a great way to prepare for the year ahead and get to know everyone, as we all swapped contact details.

“We had a brilliant time.

“Everyone looked around Hoghton Tower, finding out about its history and we were refreshed when we had high tea and cakes.

“We also had gin tasting with Batch Gin, based in Burnley, which everyone enjoyed.

“Out of 14 Mayors, 12 managed to come which was excellent. We called ourselves the chain gang.”