Lancashire's joy at Sir Bill Beaumont's knighthood: "A very well deserved honour"

Former England rugby union captain Bill Beaumont said he felt “very humble and honoured” after collecting his knighthood from the Queen.
Chorley-born Sir Bill was at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to collect his knighthood.
The 66-year-old former star of Fylde Rugby Club, who was recognised for services to rugby, joins fellow rugby knights such as England’s 2003 World Cup-winning mastermind Sir Clive Woodward, former Scotland coach Sir Ian McGeechan and former Wales scrum-half Sir Gareth Edwards.
READ MORE: 'I'm honoured and humbled' says Sir Bill Beaumont - Lancashire's newest knight
He retired from rugby in 1982, and he soon became a popular face on the BBC’s A Question Of Sport, becoming a long-serving team captain.
And he has also enjoyed a successful career in rugby administration.
He became RFU chairman in 2012.
Here is what you had to say...
Very well deserved
Elizabeth Henfield
Good man
Peter Jackson
Not before time. Congrats Sir Bill
Phyllis Frodsham
Great news
Zoe Barker
Congratulations Sir Bill!
David Ash
Lovely Man .. Deserved
Angie Moss
Respect for not being a kiss ball player
Christopher Connors
A well deserved honour for a great bloke
Cliff Hardman
Well done Bill...thoroughly deserved!
Dave Johnston
Well deserved - one of life’s gentlemen. He used to come into Royal Preston Hospital when I worked there - he always had a laugh with us.
Congratulations, Sir
Angela Barnes
Well done SIR BILL
Jimmy Smith
Amazing, fantastic Sir!
Chris Nightingale
About time, lovely fella
Jim Burns
Yes, did a charity golf day at Hillside Southport pro celeb - brill fella
Granville Ellis
Congratulations Sir Bill well deserved
Margaret McCarten
Its about time! Xx Sir Bill
Jill Cross
Good on you Sir Billy Boy well done
Alan Cousins
Growing up playing at Fylde Rugby Club when it was an old wooden hut...Bill was always around...bravo Bill!!
Jeremy Clark
Mr Bill Blackpool Beaumont. Big congratulations a long time in coming, if our Mr Armfield cannot receive one now, what better man to get it.
Terry Gibson
Absolutely deserved. A wonderful ambassador for the game.
John Brindle
I think it’s great, about time too Sir Bill.
Sue Simpson
Glad he has been recognised. Top man.
Helen Dempster