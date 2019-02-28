Lancashire's joy at Sir Bill Beaumont's knighthood: "A very well deserved honour"

Former England rugby union captain Bill Beaumont said he felt “very humble and honoured” after collecting his knighthood from the Queen.

Chorley-born Sir Bill was at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to collect his knighthood.

The 66-year-old former star of Fylde Rugby Club, who was recognised for services to rugby, joins fellow rugby knights such as England’s 2003 World Cup-winning mastermind Sir Clive Woodward, former Scotland coach Sir Ian McGeechan and former Wales scrum-half Sir Gareth Edwards.

He retired from rugby in 1982, and he soon became a popular face on the BBC’s A Question Of Sport, becoming a long-serving team captain.

And he has also enjoyed a successful career in rugby administration.

He became RFU chairman in 2012.

Here is what you had to say...

Very well deserved

Elizabeth Henfield

Good man

Peter Jackson

Not before time. Congrats Sir Bill

Phyllis Frodsham

Great news

Zoe Barker

Congratulations Sir Bill!

David Ash

Lovely Man .. Deserved

Angie Moss

Respect for not being a kiss ball player

Christopher Connors

A well deserved honour for a great bloke

Cliff Hardman

Well done Bill...thoroughly deserved!

Dave Johnston

Well deserved - one of life’s gentlemen. He used to come into Royal Preston Hospital when I worked there - he always had a laugh with us.

Congratulations, Sir

Angela Barnes

Well done SIR BILL

Jimmy Smith

Amazing, fantastic Sir!

Chris Nightingale

About time, lovely fella

Jim Burns

Yes, did a charity golf day at Hillside Southport pro celeb - brill fella

Granville Ellis

Congratulations Sir Bill well deserved

Margaret McCarten

Its about time! Xx Sir Bill

Jill Cross

Good on you Sir Billy Boy well done

Alan Cousins

Growing up playing at Fylde Rugby Club when it was an old wooden hut...Bill was always around...bravo Bill!!

Jeremy Clark

Mr Bill Blackpool Beaumont. Big congratulations a long time in coming, if our Mr Armfield cannot receive one now, what better man to get it.

Terry Gibson

Absolutely deserved. A wonderful ambassador for the game.

John Brindle

I think it’s great, about time too Sir Bill.

Sue Simpson

Glad he has been recognised. Top man.

Helen Dempster