Lancashire Rottweiler gives birth to one of the biggest litters in the country’s record books

A Fylde coast family had a big surprise when their pet pooch gave birth.

Roxy the Rottweiler ended up producing one of the biggest litters in the country’s record books - a grand total of 16.

Mark Marshall from Weeton, has a Rottweiler called Roxy which has given birth to a huge litter of 16 pups, thought to be one of the biggest ever recorded in the UK in recent times. Mark's children Kelsey and Tyler with Roxy and the puppies.

Mark Marshall, pictured, a soldier based at Weeton barracks, thought the family pet was only carrying six pups after scans seemed to miss the other ten.

So he and the rest of the family were stunned by the huge litter, born over the space of around six hours.

All the cute pups seem to be doing well and their exhausted mum is now recovering well.

Mark, 31, a corporal with 2nd Battalion, Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, who is originally from Salford, said: “I don’t think it’s an all-time record but is one of the biggest litters in the country and all the pups have survived.

Mark Marshall from Weeton, has a Rottweiler called Roxy which has given birth to a huge litter of 16 pups, thought to be one of the biggest ever recorded in the UK in recent times.

“It came as a real surprise to us, we were only expecting six!

“Roxy’s doing well but because there are so many pups she’s struggling to feed them all, so we have been helping her out by feeding them with some special milk from the vets.

“We’ll start weaning them onto proper food this week.”

Roxy gave birth to the first little pooch at 5.45am and kept going until the final one arrived at around 1pm.

Mark Marshall from Weeton, has a Rottweiler called Roxy which has given birth to a huge litter of 16 pups, thought to be one of the biggest ever recorded in the UK in recent times.

Mark (inset) said he and wife Laura are planning to re-home the puppies when they are old enough to leave their mum, as the couple already have a crowded house.

They have five children of their own - Tyler, 11, Kelsey seven, Amelia, two, Jaxson, nine months and little Arlo, just one week old.

And as well as Roxy, they also have another Rottweiler, her brother Tyson.

The Guinness World Records states the largest litter of puppies recorded in the UK is 24, born to a Neopolitan mastiff in Cambridgeshire in 2004.

Mark Marshall from Weeton, has a Rottweiler called Roxy which has given birth to a huge litter of 16 pups, thought to be one of the biggest ever recorded in the UK in recent times.

The biggest litter previously born to a Rottweiler was 15 puppies in Shropshire in 2015, a record Roxy has now beaten with her huge brood.