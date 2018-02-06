Lancashire retirement village bid up for approval

A vast retirement village in rural Lancashire could move a step closer this week as the plan is set to clear a planning hurdle.

Developers have outlined proposals for a 60 room care home, 60 apartments, 20 bungalows and a surgery on land between Preston and Grimsargh.

The bid was submitted to the town hall last year with a leading older people’s charity describing it as a “positive step.”

Council officers have suggested the plan should be approved, subject to certain conditions, when the planning committee meets on Thursday. However, both Grimsargh Parish Council and

Coun Neil Cartwright, have objected as they argue it conflicts with aspects of the area’s Core Strategy.

And 39 letters of objection have been submitted to the town hall from local residents, planning documents reveal.

Housing provider Your Housing will “partner with an external provider” will team up, providing “much-needed quality housing for the county’s ageing population.”

The planning application is for access from Preston Road and an outline for the development.

If granted, the planning permission would require the developer to make a financial contribution towards affordable housing in the area.