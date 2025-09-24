A Lancashire restaurant has been named among the very best in the world by Tripadvisor.

Northcote in Lango, near Blackburn, has come third in the UK fine dining section of the review site’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards.

Those who make the list have received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of eight million listings, fewer than 1 per cent achieve this milestone.

The judges said: “Be prepared to take in stunning garden and hill views when visiting Northcote Restaurant in the Ribble Valley. Not to be outdone by the scenery, the tasting menu shines, pairing perfectly with local cocktails. A full menu of vibrant dishes, including dessert (highly recommended), served by attentive staff rounds out the elegant experience.”

Beating Northcote into second place was Baluchi, a London Indian restaurant, and in first place was Edinburgh’s The Witchery restaurant.

Chilled Isle of Wight Tomato | Northcote

Northcote, which has held a Michelin Star since 1996, is rated as 4.6/5 out of 2,527 reviews on Tripadvisor. It has also recently been named as one of the top 10 places to stay in the North West by The Times, and one of the top 100 places to stay in the UK.

New chapter

It comes at an exciting time for the venue, which was bought by Yorkshire husband and wife Alf and Claire Ellis earlier this year. The couple have vowed to invest in the business, and have already relaunched a high-end outside catering company.

Next will be the renovation of eight bedrooms in the old house section of Northcote, followed by work to extend the private dining area, known as the Louis Roderer Room. After this, the rest of the bedrooms at Northcote will be renovated, to be completed by summer 2026. Plans for a new pavilion restaurant, wellness centre and rooms that have already received planning permission are being worked on.