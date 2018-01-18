Lancashire rescue shelter appeals for help as cat numbers soar

Bosses at a Lancashire animal rescue centre have appealed for help after feeling the impact of another facility being closed.

Noahs Ark, based in Tarleton, says it is struggling with the amount of cats and kittens under its care and is “desperately low” on supplies.

It follows the temporary closure of Preston’s RSPCA centre as an internal investigation info falling standards takes place.

A spokesman for Noahs Ark said December and January “can be the busiest times for most rescue centres” but coupled with the RSPCA closure “this is having a huge knock-on effect to the sheer volume of animals needing help.”

They added: “We are a self-funded rescue and sanctuary that relies heavily on donations.

“As well as rehoming, we take some of the most abused and neglected animals and provide lifelong sanctuary for the cats that aren’t able to be rehomed.

“The rescue always houses around 70 cats and kittens at any one time.”

As a result, they are appealing for public help, in particular donations of wood-based cat litter, wet food pouches and biscuits.

The future of Preston’s RSPCA centre, on Longridge Road, closed its doors in December to “address concerns the operation of the centre was not meeting normal high standards”.

No indication has been given as to when it may reopen apart from the charity saying it hopes to be in the “near future.”

Earlier this month a counterpart RSPCA centre in Blackpool had said it was operating at capacity.

A recent statement said: “RSPCA animal centres in the area are coping well with demand from our inspectors for spaces.”

“All RSPCA centres, including Preston, prioritise those animals that come into the RSPCA from our inspectors rather than from the public. Owners who want to rehome their own animals are advised to contact other local rescue organisations.

“Services at RSPCA Preston & District Branch clinic, run in conjunction with Myerscough Vets, on Lancaster Road, Preston are unaffected and continue there unchanged.”

For more information on how to help or donate to Noahs Ark, visit their Facebook page.

