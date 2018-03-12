Lancashire pub served reprieve after licence review

Bosses of a Lancashire pub have been ordered to maintain a robust approach to tackling disorder and drugs in order to keep trading.

The Railway pub in Leyland was faced with either losing its licence or a reduction in opening hours after police triggered a review because of dozens of call-outs last year.

Following a hearing, South Ribble Council’s licensing committee has said a new operating schedule must be adopted that would “control” the issues raised.

It includes increasing the number of door staff at weekends, regular visits by drug dog detection teams, increased supervision of outdoor areas and further training for staff to help identify potential underage drinkers.

The hearing was told emergency services had been called to the pub to deal with 48 incidents between late December 2016 and early January 2018.

However, since then, pub management had adopted many aspects of the new operating schedule following consultation with police.

Former designated premises supervisor (DPS) Daniel Alderson accepted there had been “challenges” at the Railway but said the call-outs included incidents when the pub had been used as a landmark.

A council report reads: “The panel recognised that the management of the premises had improved and that a new and dedicated DPS had been appointed. The panel had not felt it appropriate to revoke the licence or reduce the licensed hours.”

The pub, previously operated by Punch taverns, has changed hands to Star Pubs and Bars, a Heineken owned firm.