Lancashire pub is cleaning up its act, review told

An under fire Lancashire pub ordered to undergo a licensing review following dozens of police call-outs has cleaned up its act, councillors have been told.

Lancashire Police had triggered the review for the Railway in Leyland over concerns about violence and drugs.

But members of the South Ribble Council licensing committee heard management had put “robust” new policies in place that had made a “marked difference”.

Police licensing officers and pub representatives have called on the committee to agree for these new measures to be adopted within its licence rather than take any further enforcement action such as cutting its opening hours.

A decision will be announced next week following a hearing at the Leyland Civic Centre on Thursday.

In written evidence, designated premises supervisor (DPS) Daniel Alderson accepted there have been “challenges”.

But he had worked with the police and the licensing team “to sort out any issues.”

And since the start of January, when new measures were put in place, there had been no reported incidents.

He said the police’s evidence included every incident where the pub had been referenced as a landmark, meaning some were “wholly unrelated”.

The new measures include an increase of supervising staff at weekends and regular visits from drug dog teams.

Piers Waugh, representing the pub’s management, said the premises was now “on the correct trajectory.”

The committee, chaired by Coun Mike Nelson, was also told Mr Alderson was handing over the DPS role to colleague Adele Holmes.

And the pub is in the process of moving from previous owners Punch Taverns to Star Pubs and Bars, a Heineken owned firm.