Lancashire Police say they are really concerned for the welfare of missing Lancashire man.

Paul, pictured below, is currently missing from home and was last seen on Church Street in Lancaster on 20/05/2024.

In a post published to social media yesterday, a Lancashire Police spokersperson said: “We’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

When Paul was last seen, he was wearing a black jumper and black jeans with grey trainers.

He is described as 5”8, of average build, with receding black hair. ​Paul also has links to Kendal and Arnside.