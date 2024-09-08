Lancashire Police praise visitors to BBC Radio 2 in the Park for doing Preston proud
Thousands of people from across Lancashire have descended on Preston’s Moor Park for the three day event.
So far it has passed without trouble.
A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: “People of Preston, you are doing our city proud at Radio 2 In The Park Festival in Moor Park by showing the nation what a fun loving bunch we are.”
Ahead of the event, police issued a ‘no fly zone’ for drones over the park. This has been broken and led to drone seizures.
The spokesman added: “Unfortunately a small number of people have ignored the no fly zone and we have had to seize three drones.
“Just a reminder that the airspace restriction remains in place between 12pm and 11.59pm today and tomorrow. They are there to keep everyone attending the festival safe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.