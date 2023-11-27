A Lancashire police officer is facing a misconduct investigation after a man he had contact with ended up dead.

An inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson heard the 24-year old died from hanging.at an address in Blackpool on June 23 this year.

Scant details of the case were revealed in court by coroner Alan Wilson, who said an inquest date would be fixed after the outcome of the police inquiry.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones at this time.

"We referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have reviewed the case and determined it should be investigated by Lancashire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

"That investigation is ongoing and a police officer is subject to a misconduct investigation.