Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent hunt is underway to find an out of control XL Bully that fatally killed another dog and injured it’s owner in a distressing attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police are appealing for help to identify the dog and it’s owner after they walked away from the scene of the attack.

Police said at 2.38pm on Wednesday they were made aware of an incident on the Seat Naze walking path, which is off Burnley Road East in Waterfoot, in which a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and its owner were attacked by an XL Bully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Alfie - the Staffordshire Bull Terrier – later died as a result of the injuries he received. Alfie’s owner received an injury to her hand, although thankfully it is not believed to be serious.

After the incident, the owner of the XL Bully left the scene with the dog.

Following enquiries, we have today arrested a 29-year-old man from Rossendale on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. He remains in custody at this time.

nw

Efforts are continuing to locate the XL Bully, which is pictured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Following enquiries, we have today arrested a 29-year-old man from Rossendale on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. He remains in custody at this time.

“Efforts are continuing to locate the XL Bully, which is pictured.

“We would ask anyone with information on its whereabouts or anyone who witnessed the incident on Wednesday to contact the police.

“Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 734 of 23rd October 2024. For immediate sightings of the dog call 999.”