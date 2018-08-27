Lancashire police horse decides it's time to put his hooves up

Have your say

Former Lancashire Police horse Sawley is putting his hooves up and enjoying a pleasant retirement.

The horse, named after the village in the Ribble Valley, served for several years with Lancashire Police.

However he is now retired and living at the Horse Trust’s home fore retired horses in Buckinghamshire.



The charity tweeted this photo of Sawley looking relaxed, saying: “Sawley here is showing what retirement is all about!”



The charity acts as a retirement home for horses from across the UK, particularly working animals such as police horses.

And meanwhile, the remaining horses in service don't look like they're having such a tough time either.

Lancashire Mounted Police tweeted a video of Elswick enjoying some down-time, rolling in his field at the weekend, which proved very popular on the social media site.