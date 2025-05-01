Lancashire Police called after dog left in car on hot sunny day
Officers in Morecambe attended after reports that the dog had been left for longer than was safe for the poor pooch.
Police said: “Please can we remind pet owners about leaving their animals in cars during this period of such warm weather.
“We responded to reports of a dog in distress in Morecambe for over 40 minutes whilst the owners nipped for something to eat
“Luckily this dog was fine after some water but could have ended very differently if a PCSO had not raised concerns about this dog .
“YOU wouldn't like to be locked in a car in this heat so I’m certain your animals wouldn't.”
One person commented on the police socil media page: “ They shouldnt be allowed a pet ,most eating places in Morecambe allow dogs in.”
