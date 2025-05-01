Lancashire Police called after dog left in car on hot sunny day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police sent out an urgent message to dog owners after a pet was left in a car on a hot sunny day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Morecambe attended after reports that the dog had been left for longer than was safe for the poor pooch.

Police said: “Please can we remind pet owners about leaving their animals in cars during this period of such warm weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PCSO came to the rescue of distressed dog in a car | Lancashire Police

“We responded to reports of a dog in distress in Morecambe for over 40 minutes whilst the owners nipped for something to eat

“Luckily this dog was fine after some water but could have ended very differently if a PCSO had not raised concerns about this dog .

“YOU wouldn't like to be locked in a car in this heat so I’m certain your animals wouldn't.”

One person commented on the police socil media page: “ They shouldnt be allowed a pet ,most eating places in Morecambe allow dogs in.”