The body of a man in his 30s has been found in Preston close to this weekend’s BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

Police were called to Preston’s Moor Park, close to the observatory on near to Blackpool Road, after reports of a man’s body being found.

Officers confirmed a man in his 30s was found dead at the scene around 10.30am today.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and is not connected to the BBC Radio 2 In The Park festival.

